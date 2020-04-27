Former Tongan international Molitika retires

He leaves his English club Ampthill after seven seasons.

Molitika’s rugby career spans 23 years, during which he played for various clubs in the northern hemisphere including the Harlequins and the Cardiff Blues.

He debuted for the ‘Ikale Tahi in 1997 and was a member of the successful 2007 Rugby World Cup team. In 2008, he was selected to play for the Barbarians.

“I’ve been at Ampthill for seven seasons, and seen the club move from National 2 status to Championship and I will continue to track its performance and follow and support the club every step of the way”, Molitika said in a statement published the Ampthill rugby website.