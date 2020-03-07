Injured Kiwi rugby player Michael Fatialofa walking with aid of crutches

The former Hurricanes lock was shown walking with the aid of crutches in an Instagram story video posted by his wife Tatiana.

Fatialofa has been working on his rehabilitation at a specialist spinal rehab unit in England after he was injured while playing for Worcester Warriors against Saracens in the English Premiership on January 4.

He spent four weeks in a London hospital where he had surgery to ease swelling.

Recently, Fatialofa has released videos of his attempts to walk again and not require a wheelchair - including his successes and small failures.