Jordie Barrett commits to Hurricanes for 2021

The news comes as the Wellington-based Super Rugby side gets set to play their final home game of the year against the Chiefs at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

With four consecutive wins, including a 34 – 32 victory against the Crusaders in Christchurch, the Hurricanes are still major contenders for this year’s title.

Head coach, Jason Holland, says Barrett has been crucial to that success.

“Jordie has become an integral part of this Hurricanes squad. Off the field, he holds massive respect and has excellent input into how we play. On the field, he has taken his game to the top level and has thrived on the added responsibility bestowed upon him this season.”

Since his debut in 2017, Barrett has earned 57 caps for the Hurricanes, tallying 343 points through his 15 tries, 71 conversions and 42 penalties.

Hurricanes General Manager of Rugby, Ben Castle, says it’s fantastic to retain the 23-year-old.

“Players will have options in their contract, that’s the nature of the professional rugby world we are in. The club has a huge amount of respect for Jordie as a person and a player and we are delighted he’s chosen to stay in Wellington in 2021.”

15,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday night, so a big crowd is expected.