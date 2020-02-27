Josh Reynolds' charges dropped

Reynolds, 30, was charged in December over an alleged domestic violence incident.

However, the Tigers confirmed on Wednesday that charges against Reynolds had been dropped.

"This news comes as a great relief to Josh as well as our club," Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said in a statement.

"Josh has carried himself extremely well throughout what has no doubt been a very stressful time for him and his family, and we look forward to him continuing to play a key role for this club on and off the field in the years to come."

OFFICIAL — Wests Tigers have today been advised that all domestic violence charges against Josh Reynolds have been dropped.

Josh is relieved that this matter is now behind him and is fully focused on preparing for his side’s trial match this weekend.

— Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) February 26, 2020

Reynolds, a former New South Wales representative, made seven appearances in 2019 after joining the Tigers from Canterbury Bulldogs the previous year.

The Tigers begin their 2020 season against St George Illawarra Dragons on March 15.

Photo Getty Images Caption: Wests Tigers five-eighth Josh Reynolds