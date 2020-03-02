'Legacy is driving me' - Jason Taumalolo wants career to rank among sport's greats

Already considered the NRL's premier forward, Taumalolo will assume a more senior role in a younger Cowboys' forward pack when they kick off their season against Brisbane next Friday.

Now into year three of his decade-long deal in Townsville, Taumalolo's steam- rolling style has left every other club searching for a clone.

But if there was one fear when he signed his landmark $10 million contract it was that motivation could become an issue for the star back-rower.

Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard admitted last month he fell into a comfort zone after signing for half that long at Penrith in 2018.

And Taumalolo can understand how that happens.

"I guess that depends on the person. Everyone is different. Clubs do run the risk of that eventually happening," Taumalolo told AAP.

"Some players are different. Some players want more and are still hungry when they play. Some players don't.

"I can see his point, losing motivation."