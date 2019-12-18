Mackay Cutters sign Tongan halfback Hingano for 2020

The 22-year-old made his NRL debut for the New Zealand Warriors in 2016 and was at the Canberra Raiders for the past two seasons, although he spent 2019 playing for feeder club Mounties in the New South Wales Cup.

Mackay Cutters chief executive Maurie Fatnowna said it was a "fantastic signing" and a privilege to have the first international player associated with their club.

"We believe that Ata's contribution to our team will only see us progress further and further into the finals of the 2020 season," he said.

"What [his signing] brings to the club is a lot of professionalism and not to mention he's probably one of our first international, current international that has ever been associated with the Mackay Cutters."

Hingano started all five matches during Mate Ma'a Tonga's historic 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign, where they famously beat New Zealand in the pool stage and narrowly lost to England in the semi finals.

However, he missed the Kingdom's recent victories against Great Britain and Australia with a shoulder injury.

Fatnowna said Hingano arrived in Mackay earlier this week and has already started training in preparation for next year's Intrust Super Cup, in which the Cutters will be looking to improve on their 11th placing from 2019.

"He and his partner have settled well into the community," he said.

"He's gone to visit a few gyms and met some people, so they're really settling into the community well. Ata's a lovely young man so he's got no problems assimilating into our community so we're glad to have him."

Hingano said he was looking forward and excited for the "new challenges ahead".