Melbourne Storm players call for end to violence after Solomone Taufeulungaki's stabbing death

Solomone Taufeulungaki was walking with his cousin when a group of up to 10 people ran towards them near the Brimbank Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

The group then set upon Solomone and he was fatally stabbed during a brawl.

While no-one has been charged over his death, six boys aged between 13 and 16 fronted a children's court on violent disorder and affray charges on Wednesday.

ABC News reports the killing of Solomone has led to fears of reprisals and police have been monitoring social media communications between different gangs across Melbourne's west and south-east.

A large police presence will remain in Deer Park for weeks in case of further incidents.

'Stop the fighting, stop all this hate'

On Thursday, Melbourne Storm prop Albert Vete paid tribute to Solomone and said the team's players wanted to send their love to his family, as part of messages released in both English and Tongan.

"Just a message from the Melbourne Storm boys to the teen, the youth, out here in Melbourne because of what's happened to Solo, we just want to express, that boys, that we stop the violence, stop the fighting, stop all this hate," Vete said in an English version of the video.

"We've seen how this has affected Solomone's family and we just want you boys to share peace about it, to talk about it, and yeah — no more violence."

"On behalf of Cameron Smith and the Melbourne Storm boys, we just want to show our love to Solomone and his family during this tough time, may God be with you guys."

In the Tongan version, he said: "Firstly, I would like to pay my respect and love to the family of Solomone for the unimaginable pain that has been placed upon you all."

"Here at the Storm, we feel your pain for what has tragically happened. We pass on our love and prayers to the family.

"To the family, friends and public, we do ask that we end the fighting, the name calling and things that causes one's tragic death that is felt by the whole Tongan community."

"We ask our youth to please to stop the hate and fighting and live harmoniously together.

"We give you all our love from Cameron Smith and the rest of the Melbourne Storm boys."