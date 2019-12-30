Paramatta Eels star Sivo granted bail

The 26 year-old winger is alleged to have indecently assaulted a female staff of a resort on Denarau.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Boxing Day.

Sivo’s lawyer Mosese Naivalu in court pleaded for his client to be released on bail and stated that the Paramatta Eels winger was scheduled to return to Sydney later this week for pre-season training.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Peni Dalituicama, however a stop departure order was placed on Sivo.

The case will be called again on the 7th of January 2020 for plea.