Piutau signs new one-year deal at Bristol

The 34-year-old former Tonga captain joined Bristol in 2017 and is closing in on 50 first-team appearances for the Gallagher Premiership club.

“Siale is a key part of our group,” Bristol rugby director Pat Lam told the club’s official website.

“It’s not just his personal performances, it’s the leadership role he plays and the clarity he brings to everybody on and off the field.

“We have excellent young players that are growing and learning what being a professional rugby player is from players like Siale, so to keep him for another season is massive.”

Piutau added: “I’m delighted to be staying at Bristol. It’s a city that me and my family have a close affinity to, and we are really enjoying our time here and the environment that Pat and the coaches have created.

“I’m hugely excited about the direction and journey this club is on and delighted to continue to be a part of that, alongside my brother.”