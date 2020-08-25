Radradra starts again as Bristol Bears make 9 changes for Exeter Chiefs

Piers O’Conor also returns from a neck injury to start when Bristol welcome table-topping Chiefs to Ashton Gate on Tuesday (7.45pm KO).

Director of Rugby Lam makes nine changes from the side that secured a seventh successive Premiership victory over Gloucester in round fifteen.

Charles Piutau and Luke Morahan are recalled to the backline, while Harry Randall is also included.

In the pack, Max Lahiff and Bryan Byrne are named in the front row, while Ed Holmes and Dave Attwood form the second row partnership. Dan Thomas is selected at openside.

Lam said: “It’s a short turnaround from Friday and that brings an exciting challenge. The medical and athletic performance staff have done an outstanding job in ensuring that our squad availability remains extremely high and no major injuries.

“Everybody knows what a consistent and well-organised team Exeter are – you will be challenged physically and mentally throughout the game. All big games are decided by getting the little details right for 80 minutes. So, improving the fundamental errors and our discipline from last week and working hard for the team is crucial if we want to have any chance of winning.”

Academy fly half Ioan Lloyd comes back into the 23-man squad and is listed among the replacements.

Bristol Bears team to face Exeter Chiefs:

15. Charles Piutau; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Piers O’Conor, 11. Henry Purdy; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Max Lahiff, 2. Bryan Byrne, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Ed Holmes, 5. Dave Attwood, 6. Steven Luatua (c), 7. Dan Thomas, 8. Nathan Hughes.

System players: 16. Harry Thacker, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. John Afoa, 19. Joe Joyce, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Andy Uren, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Alapati Leiua.

Unavailable: Jake Armstrong (ankle), Sam Bedlow (shoulder), Toby Fricker (groin).