Tonga 7s lifts standard of preparation for 7s challenger

The team posted about its preparation phase on social media and thanked the school’s principal, Tony Coughlan for allowing players to use their field.

The team will be flying out on Tuesday to take part in rugby sevens challenger in Chile and Uruguay.

Tonga is one of thirteen nations that have earned a place in the Challenger Series.

The teams have qualified after finishing as the top ranked nations that are not competing in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in their respective regional sevens competitions in 2019.

The teams that will participate in the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series are Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Tonga, Uganda, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

They will be joined by three invitational teams from the Americas in Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay.