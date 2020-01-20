Tonga and PNG named in 7s Challenger series

They join 14 other teams and will compete across two days in a bid to be crowned the world's first Challenger champions and a spot at the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2021.

The tournament is the first of two Series with teams travelling to Uruguay on 22-23 February for round two.

The top eight teams will advance to the final play-off tournament at the Hong Kong Sevens event in April to compete for a spot at the World Series.

The promoted team will replace the bottom placed core team in the World Series this season providing a clear and consistent pathway and incentive for teams, rewarding them with an opportunity to play against the world's best.

Tonga join Portugal, Uruguay and Japan in Pool A, while Papua New Guinea are drawn in Pool B with Hong Kong, Jamaica and Colombia.