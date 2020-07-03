Tonga applies for International Rugby League full membership

The application which was sent to the Asia Pacific Rugby League, will be reviewed before it is sent to the IRL for approval.

In a release issued on 30 June, IRL stated that the TMTRL application signals the dissolution of the implementation committee, formed by three members of the Tongan rugby league community who volunteered to assist an APRL representative to facilitate Tonga’s smooth return to the world stage as an IRL member.

IRL Global Operations Manager Danny Kazandjian was grateful to the members of the implementation committee (IC), Gareth Holmes, Konrad Hurrell, Suliana Mone and Ikani Taliai.

“They managed to bring together several parties who had an interes in Tongan rugby league and helped them form a coherent group, under mutually acceptable rules, structure and leadership.”

“The IC achieved that with great professionalism and skill whilst working under close media scrutiny, especially in Tonga."

Meanwhile the previous member, Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL), has appealed against its expulsion to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

IRL said it has responded fully and will keep it under consideration while assessing the new application.

In February, the IRL made the decision to expel the TNRL after their suspension last October due to a dispute with Mate Ma’a Tonga players when TNRL let go of cCoach Kristian Woolf.

Players had threatened to boycott games unless a new board was established.

Tonga heads one of the pools in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup which will be held in England.