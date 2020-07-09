Tonga lodges second application for IRL membership

The organisation that lodged the second application has not been named.

The organisation is hoping to become Tonga’s recognised national rugby league governing body.

According to the Asia Pacific Rugby League, they have received the second new application and will review it initially before a recommendation is made to the IRL and the wider membership.

Lord Fakafanua is the President of TMTRL Board, and Semisi Sika as Chair with Sika Manu and Will Hopoate as nominated board members.

Meanwhile, the former governing body of rugby league, Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL), which was expelled from the IRL membership in March 2020, has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The group is still waiting for a confirmation of a date for their case to be heard, and the IRL has indicated they will contest this appeal.

TNRL was expelled from the IRL membership after a dispute with Mate Ma’a Tonga players, when Coach Kristian Woolf was let go.