Tonga Rugby Union member claims he was locked out of AGM

Aisea Aholelei, a representative of the Kolomotu'a rugby club and current member of the TRU Board, said he was one of a group which was kept out of the AGM.

Aholelei said he was convinced security was put on the door to ensure candidate voting favoured chief executive Fe'ao Vunipola's preferred candidate for president.

"The AGM on the Friday was to elect a new president of the Tonga Rugby Union but the interim CEO, who is also the vice president [Fe'ao Vunipola], wanted his own candidate to be voted in. So when he knew that he didn't have the numbers, he didn't allow us into the AGM," he said.

Siaosi Pohiva was named to succeed his father and former prime minister, 'Akilisi Pohiva, who died last August, as the newly elected TRU president.

Aholelei said he believed denying entry and participation for board members and representatives of the TRU was unconstitutional.

"We were surprised, very very surprised that we weren't allowed in. It was just so clear that he was doing things unconstitutionally and in front of everybody by not allowing us in."

Aholelei claimed Vunipola ran the TRU by himself and with no regard for the constitution.

"It's surprising because come the day of the AGM, he started mentioning that we were unconstitutional and we were going to start running things to the Tonga Rugby constitution.

"He said the Tongatapu Rugby Union was running unconstitutionally since 2017. He's just been saying that but he hasn't brought in any proof of that."

In Aholelei's opinion, legal action was now required to ensure the operation and governance of the Tonga Rugby Union was legitimate.

"It's all been halted because of influences by the interim CEO Mr Vunipola and by the previous government who are his friends. The only option for us now is to go through the legal processes at the moment."

He said he believed the legal avenue was a last resort.

Coach also says denied entry to AGM

On advice from World Rugby, 'Ikale Tahi coach Toutai Kefu travelled from Australia to present a report on their recent Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan.

Kefu said Vunipola approved his travel to Tonga, but he was still denied entry to the AGM.

"I wasn't allowed in and then finally I got in with one of the Tonga Rugby Union employees... there was a lot of people who weren't allowed into the AGM. Also, they had security at the door not letting those people in, so it was quite frustrating actually for everyone that was supposed to be in there."

Kefu believed restrictions were made to control voting numbers.

"He had a list drawn up, his own list, and myself and a lot of other TRU representatives, board members also voting right members weren't allowed in [and] weren't on the list."

The coach and former Australian international also pointed out that no financials were presented at the AGM.

"There were no financials ever presented all year, which is quite strange because at each AGM a prerequisite is you need to present financials. If you don't have financials, the whole meeting or AGM is unconstitutional."

Kefu admitted there was a lot of confusion and frustration surrounding the union and while other parties were seeking legal advice, he was waiting for a formal review of his contract which expired on 31 December, 2019.

"At the moment I'm just waiting for a formal review which the interim CEO [Vunipola] has put off... It's not ideal for me because I'm left without a job and there's a few job opportunities gone by but I really want to do another cycle with Ikale Tahi."

Kefu said he believed incompetence and nepotism within the TRU's governance was on a repetitive cycle and that it needed to be looked at in order to move forward.

RNZ Pacific was unable to reach Fe'ao Vunipola and the Tonga Rugby Union for comment.