Uncapped France duo to start

Montpellier duo Bouthier and Haouas will start at full-back and tighthead prop respectively in Paris at the dawn of a new era under head coach Fabien Galthie.

Charles Ollivon captains Les Bleus for the first time, while livewire wing Teddy Thomas returns to the starting line-up after missing out on the Rugby World Cup.

Galthie has put his faith in youth for the tournament, with Boris Palu and Cameron Woki hoping to make win their first caps off the bench in 'Le Crunch'.

Hooker Julien Marchand has been handed a first start and Cyril Baille joins him in the front row, with Camille Chat (calf) ruled out.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack form an exciting half-back pairing, while Virimi Vakatawa and Gael Fickou get the nod in midfield.

France: Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon (captain), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Demba Bamba, Boris Palu, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Vincent Rattez.

Photo Getty Images Caption: France head coach Fabien Galthie