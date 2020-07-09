Vunipola the latest to confirm commitment to Championship season with Saracens

Preparing for life in the English second-tier, Saracens have shown their faith in numerous up-and-coming players by offering them extended deals to help them through the novel challenge of next season and beyond. Vunipola now follows in the footsteps of Joel Kpoku and Sean Reffell by agreeing to fresh terms.

Since making his senior debut against Harlequins in last season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, the 20-year-old England U20s player made 21 club appearances, including debuts in the Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup.

A cousin of brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola, the England and Lions forwards who are set to also assistant Saracens in the Championship, Manu played a major role in league wins over Gloucester and Sale Sharks, collecting 24 points in total, and he also kicked a last-minute penalty to secure victory over London Irish last November.

Having been at Saracens since he was a 15-year-old, Vunipola said: “It was an easy decision to re-sign with Saracens. It’s been an awesome season for me with the game time that I have had and the opportunities the coaches have given me has been amazing.

“The club has been incredibly good to me and my family, looked after me and they have made me the player I am today. I’m just thankful they offered me a contract and I’m lucky to be able to have re-signed with this wonderful club.”

Saracens boss Mark McCall added: “Manu has benefitted greatly over the last twelve months from the exposure he has had to playing in the Premiership and in Europe.

“He has demonstrated that he has both the temperament and skill set to be a very good player and we are obviously delighted that he has chosen to continue his development at the club.”