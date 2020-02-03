Warriors reportedly set to sign Tongan enforcer Ben Murdoch-Masila

The 28-year-old has agreed to join the NRL club but will play out the rest of the Super League season with Warrington, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Murdoch-Masila hit the headlines recently after he welcomed former South Sydney Rabbitohs star, George Burgess back to the Super League after seven years in the NRL with a brutal carry that left the Englishman - playing for Wigan - flattened on his back, before Murdoch-Masila powered his way to the try-line.

Murdoch-Masila has NRL experience, having made his debut as a 19-year-old for the Wests Tigers in a finals match against the Sydney Roosters, where he would make 52 appearances, before a brief stint with the Penrith Panthers.

Fitness and a lack of work ethnic plagued the once highly thought of youngster, but he found a new lease on life in England, where he became a fan favourite with Salford and Warrington.

His performances saw him named in the Super League team of the year in 2017 and was also part of Tonga’s famous win over Australia last year.