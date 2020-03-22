Worcester's Fatialofa back walking

The Worcester Warriors lock sustained the spinal injury during a Premiership match against Saracens on January 4 and spent four weeks at St Mary's Hospital in London, with three weeks of those in intensive care.

After being transferred to a specialist spinal clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, Fatialofa took his first steps back to recovery in February, posting a video to Instagram that showed the 27-year-old lifting his legs without support and taking steps with the aid of staff.

Now, Fatialofa has continued his rehabilitation as he walked without assistance in a video shared by his wife Tatiana on Instagram.

My beautiful husband has been showing the world how to face adversity of unprecedented measures before we even knew we needed the lessons I can’t believe I have the honour of being his wife; he has remained so full of joy, child-like faith, courage and patience in the midst of overwhelming uncertainty. Not once has he complained or thrown his fork and been such an anchor of calm for me despite constant changes. The reality for us is national isolation and tight restrictions on hospital visitation (family/spouse only) with the possibility of full suspension. This feels so weighty given an already isolating experience since being strangers in this random place and spending nearly more nights apart than together since we got married The process is painful, but misery is a choice, and we are choosing peace instead. While our nation is in crisis, with the virus literally in the town we’re currently located, we can’t risk already vulnerable patients like Mike so we are staying put and prayed up. We feel sad not to see his parents next month as planned or have the choice to travel home to New Zealand. Instead we cling closer than ever to God who has been our victory in this testimony from the jump. Jesus REIGNS and the joy of the Lord is our strength — Nehemiah 8:10! Forever focused on what matters most #STILLHEALING

"You're witnessing a miracle that even medical professionals can't explain," she said.

"They are so shook by his progress given his critical level of injury.

"He was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that God is never limited to human wisdom. So, so, so thankful."

Fatialofa was diagnosed with a spinal concussion and had surgery to relieve pressure on the spinal cord.

Though Fatialofa continues to make progress, the coronavirus outbreak – which has caused the suspension of the Premiership season until at least April 14 – means visiting hours will be reduced.

"We've been advised by the hospital that visiting probably will be reduced to only one hour soon and while I understand completely it's still so hard on the heart," his wife added.

Photo Getty Images Caption: Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa