Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father, passes away

"Soul Man" as he was known, wrestled around the world in the 60s and 70s before joing the WWF in 1982. Alongside Teddy Atlas in the Soul Train team, they became the first black tag team to hold the WWF tag titles.

He also trained his son Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the art of wrestling, retiring from the sport in 1991.

The WWE issued a statement on the death, which read "WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Johnson whanau at this time, RIP legend.