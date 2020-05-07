Mike Tyson's million-dollar offer to face Sonny Bill Williams in charity bout

Last month, boxing icon Tyson revealed his ambitions to return to the ring for charity fights and social media videos reveal he still possesses his legendary punching power.

The 53-year-old has been training with renowned mixed martial arts coach Rafael Cordeiro, who's convinced Tyson could fight again.

Australian boxing promoter Brian Amatruda has told the Daily Mail that he's contacted celebrity agent Max Markson with a view to bringing Tyson to Australia.

Amatruda has listed Williams as one of three potential opponents, as well as former AFL star Barry Hall and former Cronulla Sharks league great Paul Gallen.

"The first thing I did was contact Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million," he says.

"Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife, but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that's the key.

"I'd hold it at Melbourne Arena, where we'd get over 10,000, or even Princes Park, where they got 30,000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson," he says.

"He might be 53 years old, but he's still a huge name and any of those blokes - Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill - would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.

"It would be enormous."

After signing with the currently Manchester-based Toronto Wolfpack in late 2019, WIlliams confirmed his intentions to return to the ring after the 2020 English Super League season.

In February, a fight against Hall was being touted.