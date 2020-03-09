OFC Champions League quarter finalists decided

Nine time Oceania champions Auckland City beat Samoa's Lupe o le Soaga 2-0 on Saturday night local time to secure top spot in Group D without conceding a goal.

Brian Kaltack and Dylan Manickum scored in either half as Navy Blues coach Jose Figueira took the chance to give his wider squad some playing time.

"We are happy first and foremost to have the quarter-final for sure at home.

"The players have been fantastic and the objective is to always finish top but to do it the way that we did with the goal differential and the clean sheets is always really pleasing."

Despite the loss to Auckland City, Lupe o le Soaga coach Paul Ualesi said the tournament had been a success after the club secured their first ever win the group stage against Ba FC.

"I'm still proud of my boys about the performance and the effort they put in for this game," he said.

In the later game, Venus came from two goals down to defeat Fiji's Ba FC 4-2 in front of their home supporters at Stade Mahina to progress as group runners up.

Ba raced out to a 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes following goals from Samuela Drudru and Benjamin Totori but a Teaonui Tehau hat-trick and a first-half equaliser from Kevin Barbe assured the home side of a place in the knockout rounds, as Ba finished the game with nine players.

Venus coach Sam Garcia said he never doubted his team, despite them going behind early on.

"We weren't concentrating but for the spirit of the team I have no problems, this is a team with a marvellous spirit and that's why they won," he said.

"It means we've made progress because in 2018 we didn't make it out of the group but we knew we'd made progress because we had a great season last year. It's also been good for us to measure ourselves against the teams of the Pacific so we're hugely satisfied and all of that is thanks to the players."

Ba coach Ricki Herbert said he was pleased that his side showed plenty of intent and felt they gave a good account of themselves.

"Every time you get a chance in international football, you've got to step up and you've got to be competitive and I think we saw a little bit [of a] different type of Ba team tonight and I think for the club and the staff and players moving forward, I think that will stand them in good stead."

Meanwhile, AS Magenta topped the standings in Group C after first half goals from Fonzy Ranchain and Nathanael Hmaen sealed a 2-0 victory over Solomon Warriors in Noumea on Saturday, with both teams advancing to the knockout rounds.