Pacific sprint king keen to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

This was revealed by Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower.

Fijivillage reported Bower saying that according to reports from Athletics Fiji, Tabakaucoro is happy to participate and is making every effort to qualify as the top athlete from Fiji.

Tabakaucoro decided not to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics because he did not rightfully qualify.

FASANOC CEO Lorraine Mar says they have only one universality (wildcard) spot in athletics and Tabakaucoro will have to overcome tough competition from Eugene Vollmer to get that spot in case he does not qualify on merit.

Tabakaucoro was placed 10th at the Sydney Track Classic 200m where he clocked a time of 21.54s while the qualification time for the Olympics is 20.24s.