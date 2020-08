The festival was held at the Loto Tinga Soccer centre last Saturday.

The festival kick started with a zumba session followed by fun activities led by Tonga Football Association Director, Kilifi Uele.

The project Manongi aims to develop women's football at the grassroots level.

The programme was on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions shortly after it was launched in March.

The project is supported by FIFA and will run until January 2021.