Tonga’s Paseka in top form at Olympic Day display

Malia Paseka wowed the guests at the Olympic Day where the National Taekwondo team performed at the Basilica of St Anthony and Padua in Nuku’alofa.

The event was organised by the National Olympic Committee and attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Tonga, Tetsuya Ishii, TASANOC representatives, sports representatives, primary school students, and others.

Paseka showed off her martial arts skills as she demonstrated self defence moves, taking down two attackers at the same time.

Paseka and Pita Taufatofua are the only Tongan athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympicsi in Taekwondo.

Other Olympic qualification events have been postponed due to the pandemic.