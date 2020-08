The Federation’s CEO, Netina Latu donated the equipment to the remote islands, on the MV ‘Otuanga’ofa ferry on 28 July.

Students have received sets of tables, balls, bats and manuals on how to play the sport.

Tonga Table Tennis Federation has prepared the programme to be aimed at teaching table tennis to students aged 8-14 years and to develop their skills in sports.

ITTF-Oceania funded the equipment and the trip to the islands.