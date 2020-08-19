Tonga participates in Tortour Ultra cycling race

A 38 year-old Torouristi cyclist died in a head collision with a motorcycle after negotiating a curve on the Oberalppass road.

The motorcyclist was evacuated to hospital by rescue helicopter.

The race started off from Zurich at 5.00am on Saturday 15 August (4.00pm Tongan time).

However, only 150 kilometres from the start line, the event was stopped after the accident happened.

Team Kingdom of Tonga leader, Luka Muller said that the team was safe and had decided to stay overnight with other teams in the mountainous area before returning to Zurich on Sunday.

Tortour is the biggest multiday non-stop ultracycling event in the world.

The race which starts and finishes in Zurich demands a great deal of its cyclists and crews.

Riding non-stop, day and night, the athletes have to overcome the 1,000 kilometres route over several Alpine passes in only two days, either solo or in a team.