 

Tongan sports teams to leave China Sunday and Tuesday

BY: Loop Pacific
10:17, February 17, 2020
The 51 Tongan athletes who were stuck in China following the outbreak of the Corona virus are expected to leave China Sunday and Tuesday for the United Kingdom, Poasi Tei, the Acting Minister of Health has announced.

 The Minister said the evacuation of the four Tongan teams to London would be carried out in two parts.

 The first two teams to depart China are table tennis and boxing, on a flight that leaves around 1:00pm Sunday, 16 February (China time).

 They will be followed by the swimming and weightlifting teams who depart China on Tuesday, 18 February  at around 1:00pm (China time).

 “We thank God after countless efforts we have reached this stage, where the Government of the United Kingdom has permitted our children to arrive there,” he said.

 They will stay in London for two weeks under the care of Dr Faka’osi Pifeleti.

 After they are cleared, they will head back to Tonga via Dubai and Singapore, and are expected to arrive home in Tonga in the first week of March.

 Meanwhile, Tonga’s Embassy in London is working hard to secure accommodation for the sports teams, while they stay there during 14-days quarantine.

 Two Tongans from Ministry of Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs was expected to depart Tonga for London on Saturday.

     

