Tony Finau Foundation donates warm garments to American students

Finau, who is of Tongan and Samoan descent, founded the charity foundation which donated official Tony Finau coats, gloves, hoodies and beanies.

The apparels are expected to keep the students warm during extremely cold weather.

Meanwhile, this year marks a positive start for Finau after he helped Team USA win the prestigious Presidents Cup that was held in Melbourne last month.

He was personally picked to join Team USA in the Presidents Cup by the legendary Tiger Woods.

Finau won his first PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016.

His goal is, no doubt, to scalp a another career win in 2020, as he progresses towards the possible prospect of one day becoming the number ranked golfer in the World.