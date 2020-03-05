Tyson Fury says he'll call it quits after two more fights, including Anthony Joshua

"I've got two more fights left," he said.

"How long is a piece of string? I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights - this is my 12th year as a professional."

The newly crowned lineal world champion will be contractually obliged to face off once again, however, with Deontay Wilder.

The two fighters had a rematch clause in their agreement, which means a third fight in July will be next on the cards for Fury.

The 31-year-old also attributes the fluctuation in his mental wellbeing to the challenges of professional boxing.

"You elevate yourself in mind and body to go and box at this level and nothing means anything apart from the fight. Then you win and its like, 'Oh well, I've done that,' and I slide down the other side.

"It takes me about two weeks to get back to normal after a massive fight."

Fury's prediction on retirement also seems to be fueled by a yearning for family time, something he has found difficult during his quest becoming world champion.

"It is a rollercoaster of emotions, to be away from the kids and the school run and the screaming and shouting. It takes a lot to come back to that and get re-adjusted to that after three months away."

Fury wants to own a boxing gym and inspire the next generation of fighters once he has hung up the gloves.

"I just want to be positive and encourage kids to follow their dreams like I followed mine."