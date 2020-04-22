Vanuatu Volleyball gets back on track after SOE break

The beach volleyballers had taken two weeks of break after a State of Emergency was declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women’s beach volleyball team is one step away from the Olympic Games after winning the Asian Continental Cup’s Oceania Qualifier last month.

Vanuatu coach Michel was thrilled with his team’s performance.

“It’s pushing us a lot and we need this push to have good attitude and to work hard back in Vanuatu at home because we will not have many tournaments in the next two months because of the coronavirus.

And now that the Olympic Games has been postponed to next year due to the Coronavirus crisis the Ni-Van athletes will have this whole year to work on their game combination and structures to win a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Last month Vanuatu beat hosts New Zealand in the final in Mount Maunganui, Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko defeated Francesca Kirwan and Olivia MacDonald in two straight sets (21-16) (21-12).