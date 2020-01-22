Veitongo FC represents Tonga at OFC meet

The football club received a cash of TOP 1, 000.00, set of training t-shirts and polo shirts from TCC.

Team Manager, Ichikawa George Polovili expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the company for sponsoring the team.

Veitongo FC will play the opening match against Samoan club Lupe Ole Soaga at the Ngahue Reserve this weekend.

On Tuesday, January 28, Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Cook Islands) will meet Lupe Ole Soaga.

The final match-day for the Qualifying Stages is on Friday, January 31 and Veitongo will play Tupapa Maraerenga.

All matches will kick-off at 4pm (Auckland time).

The top-ranked side from the Qualifying Stage will join Group D for the OFC Champions League 2020, while the runners-up will enter Group C.

In the competition proper, Group A will play their matches in Papua New Guinea between February 16-22 with Group B set to take place in Vanuatu from February 15-21.

New Caledonia will host Group C, and Group D will be contested in Tahiti with both groups running between March 1-7.

Recently, Henderson Eels FC from the Solomon Islands were confirmed as entrants in Group B, while the Solomon Warriors will play in Group C.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the quarter-finals, which will be played between April 4-5 with the semifinals to be contested on April 25-26.

The final is scheduled for May 16.

Photo Veitongo FC/Facebook