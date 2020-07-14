Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Westbrook revealed the news on social media. He was not on the team plane when the Rockets traveled to Florida last week, where the NBA will resume play later this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fellow guard James Harden and recent addition Luc Mbah a Moute also were not aboard the flight.

"I tested positive for COVID-19-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando," Westbrook tweeted. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot.

Westbrook, 31, averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 53 games before the season came to a halt on March 11 amid the pandemic.

The nine-time All-Star was playing in his first season with the Rockets after being acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer. He played 11 seasons with the Thunder, highlighted by a 2016-17 campaign in which he earned NBA MVP honors after averaging a career-best 31.6 points to go along with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

The Rockets' first game in Florida is scheduled for July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.