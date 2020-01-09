Whyte eyes Povetkin 'tear-up'

Whyte had his suspension lifted by the WBC last month after UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) dropped charges against the British heavyweight.

The 31-year-old was cleared by after initially being charged for testing positive for a banned substance, but has now had his mandatory challenger status reinstated.

Whyte will be due a title shot around February 2021, but claims champion Deontay Wilder does not want to fight him, so the man nicknamed 'The Body Snatcher' has turned his attention on Russian veteran Povetkin.

The Londoner told Sky Sports: "He [Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn] mentioned April 18 in an interview, so I guess that's the date.

"Probably in London or Manchester, something like that. The O2 gets booked up a lot, so either London or Manchester. They are two good venues and it would be good to move to a different part of the country some time as well. Manchester Arena would be good."

Whyte added on a potential bout with Povetkin: "If he wants it, he can get it. It's going to be a tear-up, because he is not really a mover and I'm not really a mover, so he's a come forward fighter and I come forward.

"We're going to have a scrap. Povetkin comes to fight doesn't he. He doesn't come to mess about. I'm the same, so let's get it.

"Let's see who has got the best left hook around."

Photo Getty Images Caption: British heavyweight Dillian Whyte