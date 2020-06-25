Zanardi remains in a coma

The 53-year-old, a former Formula 1 driver turned four-time Paralympic gold medallist, collided with a lorry during a race in Pienza, Italy, on Friday.

A statement from the Sienna hospital where the Italian is being treated said he remained in a stable condition.

Zanardi is in intensive care, sedated, intubated and on a ventilator.

Zanardi has become a global sporting icon for the strength of will and determination he has shown in overcoming adversity in his career, after he lost both his legs in an accident while racing in a Champ Car event in Germany in 2001.