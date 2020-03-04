 

Smart camera and baby monitor warning given by UK's cyber-defender

Smart cameras and baby monitors can be watched by criminals over the internet by default, security chiefs warn.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is advising people to tweak the settings after buying them.

Easy-to-guess default passwords might let a hacker secretly observe a home through connected devices, it said.

The NCSC's technical director, Dr Ian Levy, warned while the devices were "fantastic innovations", they were vulnerable to cyber-attackers.

There are many examples of devices being accessed without permission.

In one, the attacker spoke to a young girl, pretending to be Father Christmas.

In another, a couple from Leeds had been watched thousands of times online without their knowledge.

And security researchers easily breached an adult toy that had a camera attached, in 2017.

The new guidance for owners of smart cameras suggests three steps:

  • changing the default password, which is often an obvious word like "admin" or "00000" to an unguessable, unique one
  • keeping the camera's software, sometimes called firmware, updated
  • switching off features that let you check the cameras remotely, if you don't need or use it

 

