Smart camera and baby monitor warning given by UK's cyber-defender

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is advising people to tweak the settings after buying them.

Easy-to-guess default passwords might let a hacker secretly observe a home through connected devices, it said.

The NCSC's technical director, Dr Ian Levy, warned while the devices were "fantastic innovations", they were vulnerable to cyber-attackers.

There are many examples of devices being accessed without permission.

In one, the attacker spoke to a young girl, pretending to be Father Christmas.

In another, a couple from Leeds had been watched thousands of times online without their knowledge.

And security researchers easily breached an adult toy that had a camera attached, in 2017.

The new guidance for owners of smart cameras suggests three steps: