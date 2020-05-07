Zoom tackles hackers with new security measures

Trolls have been disrupting video conferences with offensive content, including racist and homophobic imagery.

Those with free Zoom accounts must use a password for all meetings.

It follows reports that a sexual assault awareness meeting on the platform was targeted by a hacker who posted a video depicting child abuse.

Zoom has been attempting to toughen up its security measures ever since it vowed to fix its "biggest trust, safety and privacy" issues in April.

Its latest move, aimed at free users of its platform, will be implemented on 9 May.

A new level of encryption will also be introduced across the platform from 30 May, which it says will "provide increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering".

Jo O'Reilly, deputy editor at ProPrivacy, has suggested that Zoom still has some way to go if it is to stop large-scale companies such as Google from banning the use of the platform.

"This update may be enough to get consumers back on board," she told the BBC.