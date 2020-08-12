150 students compete in Tongatapu Central District soroban

St Falakiko ‘Asisi Primary School was awarded the best overall school.

Hilliard Memorial School settled in second place and Government Primary School Ngele’ia came in third.

Students competed in written, oral and flash examinations.

Winners of each category for classes 3, 4 and 5 were awarded prizes, at the Free Church of Tonga Hall in Kapeta.

The next district competitions are the eastern and western districts of Tongatapu this month.

The competition was held in Ha’apai and Vava’u last month.

Meanwhile, the top in each the districts will compete at the annual nationals in March next year.