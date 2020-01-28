 

4 men apprehended in Tonga drug bust

09:34, January 28, 2020
Tonga Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested 4 men from a mechanic workshop at ‘Umusi in ongoing drugs operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

Police seized 2 packs of cocaine (1.04 grams), 1.43 grams of cannabis, 2 live .22 bullets and over $5,000 pa’anga cash in the raid over the weekend.

The four suspects all in their 40’s are from Kolomotu’a, Kolofo’ou, Fangaloto and Vaini.

They have been charged accordingly.

“These arrests should reassure the community that preventing illicit drugs supply is a high priority for Police. We will continue to target those who supply drugs within our community, and hold them to account for their crimes,” said A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea.

“As always, the Police rely on members of the public to pass on any information about drug cultivation, manufacture and/or dealing,” Vailea said.

     

