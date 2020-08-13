66-year old man dies in car crash

The driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old man, is in a critical condition at Vaiola Hospital.

The crash occurred on Hihifo Road between Fatai and Sia’atoutai at around 10pm.

Tonga Police have confirmed that the victim died at the crash site.

The victim was driving from town back to the western district when the accident occurred.

A vehicle heading in the opposite direction, driven by the 55-year-old, overtook a vehicle and collided head on with the victim's car.

Both drivers were each carrying one passenger.

They sustained minor injuries.

This is the third road death so far this year in Tonga.