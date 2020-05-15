Australia commits to Tonga health programs

Australia has committed to providing up to AUD$1.8 million.

The Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, HE Mr Adrian Morrison and Tonga’s Minister of Health, Hon. Dr ‘Amelia Afuha’amango Tu’ipulotu, signed the amended Tonga Health Systems Support Program in extending the program to December 2021.

The amount provides around $2.7 million pa’anga to continue this critical work for the next financial year, said the High Commissioner.

He also announced that the Government of Australia is also committing a further AUD$1 million (or 1.5 million pa’anga) to assist Tonga’s efforts and preparation for COVID-19.

Hon. Dr ‘Amelia Afuha’amango Tu’ipulotu thanked the Government of Australia for their continuous financial contribution to Tonga, and for partnering with the Ministry of Health.