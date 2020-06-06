Australia supports Tonga from impact of COVID-19

Australia will provide $5.5 million to the World Food Programme to manage COViD-19 in the region, with $4 million going towards air transport and logistics services for the Pacific Humanitarian Pathway.

This includes the delivery of humanitarian and critical medical supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment, and assessments of the impact of COViD-19 on food security in the Pacific.

Australia will also commit $3.5 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) COViD-19 Pacific Health Sector Support Plan (phase II) which will facilitate the delivery of health advice and supplies to Pacific Island countries.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Simon Kofe, Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers, and also Tuvalu’s Minister for Justice, Communication & Foreign Affairs, welcomed the initiative.

“Australia’s support will ensure that the Pacific Humanitarian Pathway will be able to deliver much needed humanitarian and medical supplies in response to the COViD-19 pandemic.”