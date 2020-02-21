Authorities destroy rotten frozen chickens in Tonga

Neiafu Town Officer, Vāvā Lapota, said inspectors found the chickens to be unfit for consumption.

Lapota said the inspection came after they received complaints from customers.

He said they believed the owner of the container intermittently turned off the electricity in an attempt to save power but since the container was 40 ft long this could not help keep the meat frozen from time to time.

Bags of expired flours and rotting salted beefs were previously found at the store, Lapota told Kaniva News.