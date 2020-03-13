 

Authorities destroy rotten frozen chickens in Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
14:48, March 13, 2020
Food Authority officers in Vava’u destroyed more than 200 cartons of chicken leg quarters after they were declared unfit for consumption.

The town officer of Neiafu – Vava Lapota said they had received a complaint about the quality of the meat which led to the authority’s decision to destroy all these cartons of chicken meet immediately.

TBC News reports locals businesses are blaming the storage area of the cartons of chicken which were shipped from Tongatapu.

Last month, more than 400 cartons of chicken leg quarters were also destroyed in Vava’u.

Customers complained about the quality of the meat and an inspection found they were not fit for consumption

     

