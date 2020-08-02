Body of deceased Tongan nurse to return home on repatriation flight from New Zealand

Pafilio ‘Amato was in Auckland for treatment while battling cancer but he died on Wednesday, 29 August.

His family announced the news in a Facebook post.

“Pafilio was tormented by cancer illness for few months and today He is desire to depart and be with the Lord, which is better by far. Hundreds of families and friends are heartbreaking by your gone but we do sure you are in a better place of no more pain!” the post read.

Amato who worked at Vaiola Hospital was 30 years old.

Tonga’s Ministry of Health CEO Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said the deceased’s name was registered online and was on the list of the repatriation flight passengers before he died.

He said the government had been in contact with the deceased’s family and New Zealand authorities to make sure the process for its returning meets Tonga’s legal requirements.

He said once in Tonga a Ministry of Health team will monitor and take care of Amato’s funeral.

As Kaniva News reported, a second repatriation flight will bring 150 passengers from New Zealand on Tuesday, August 4.

They will be quarantined for two-weeks at the Tanoa Hotel in Nuku’alofa and Taliai Military Camp in Fua’amotu.