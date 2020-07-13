Brisbane Tongan community provides new broadcast service

The Tongan Community in Brisbane, Australia provides the new broadcast services.

The service is sharing music, news, culture, language and stories of Tongan people through YouTube and Facebook with plans for a mobile app and website underway.

Tongans living in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, the Pacific Islands including Tonga are following the new programme every Friday night from 8pm to 11pm AEST (Brisbane Time).

Fellow broadcaster Simi Mataitonga (DJ Simz) said the show is designed to create a newer and more engaging experience for the Tongan diaspora.

“By having both an audio and visual stream, ensures we remain relevant and authentic as the audience want to both hear and see the Tongan Community abroad.”

Tongan artists, kava clubs, live dedications, and prize-giving competitions feature on the show’s program.

The Pasifika TV and Radio is also working with a Nuku’alofa based radio, Broadcom 87.5FM, while building a local team to add more local Tongan content from Brisbane.