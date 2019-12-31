Cat 1 Tropical Cyclone Sarai to pass over Tonga today

Formerly a category two system, the cyclone has now been downgraded to category one, although it is still generating sustained winds of 85km/h with gusts reaching up to 120km/h.

Sarai's centre is expected to be about 90km west of Nuku'alofa at 7am local time today.

The storm is moving east southeast at 12km/h.

Authorities in Tonga are urging all islands to be prepared as the cyclone's track could change at any moment and mariners are strongly advised not to venture out to sea especially in smaller fishing boats.

"They said the track of this tropical cyclone is uncertain so we have prepared the whole of the island groups, get ready and prepared for this cyclone," Tonga National Emergency Management Committee the chief executive Paula Ma'u said earlier.