CAT 5 TC Harold predicted to pass close South of Tongatapu and ‘Eua later this week

Director of TMS ‘Ofa Fa’anunu told the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) this afternoon (Monday) that TC Harold is now moving over Vanuatu and is predicted to head towards the south of Fiji.

He said that the cyclone is expected to pass close Tongatapu and ‘Eua on Thursday April 9 or Friday morning April 10.

“TC Harold was developed from Tropical Depression (TD) 12F in the Solomon Islands and was named by the Brisbane Tropical Cyclone Warming Center on Thursday, 02 April 2020 around 10pm local time.”

“The system remained at Category 1 and 2 while in the Solomon Islands. It started to upgrade to a Category 3 system on Saturday, 04 April near Vanuatu and rapidly intensified into a Category 4 system within 12 hours on Sunday, 05 April at about 1am local time. TC Harold further intensified into a Category 5 system today Monday, 06 April at about 1am local time,” he said.

Fa’anunu said the cyclone is forecasted to downgrade when it reaches Tonga’s water.

“The system is predicted to downgrade to Category 3 or 2 passing 100 to 200km South-West of Tongatapu and ‘Eua.”

The Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre will be activated Tuesday afternoon.

Director of NEMO Mafua Maka said the office is currently in operation after the State of Emergency was declared in March 20.

“At this stage, the centre is in the state of readiness to accommodate all preparation and response as required for TC Harold in close collaboration with the Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Center.”

Mr. Maka said NEMO will notify the response agencies, activate its public information plan and advise the public in preparation for the likely impacts of TC Harold.

“At the moment, first responders and humanitarian are on standby to support and assist NEMO. We will also alert developing partners and foreign missions in Tonga through close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

NEMC Chair Poasi Tei said, “Preparation is paramount for everyone.”

The NEMC will meet again on Wednesday morning.

Photo supplied