China hands over communication equipment to Tonga’s Internal Affairs Ministry

The equipment has been donated by the All China Women’s Federation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Women’s Affairs and Gender Equality Division for the purpose of enhancing bilateral friendship and cooperation between the Government of Tonga and China for women’s empowerment and capacity building.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, Women’s Affairs and Gender Equality Division has identified the lack of efficiency in communication as one of the barriers to achieving the Government’s commitment to realizing women’s empowerment and gender equality in Tonga, in line with its National Policy on Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality and its Strategic Development Framework outcome of human development with gender equality. As a result, an application for a small in-kind grant for this purpose was made from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Women’s Affairs and Gender Equality Division and the outcome is the donation of the communication equipment from the All China Women’s Federation.

Photo supplied