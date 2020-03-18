Digicel activates Business Continuity plan, advocates Prevention Starts With You

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said, “Digicel understands the importance of keeping our customers, businesses and loved ones connected during times like these and have activated our business continuity plan to ensure that there are no service disruptions during this time. Our employees and customers remain our top priority.”

Seuseu said the company’s Emergency Management Team has been meeting, monitoring and planning for the various possibilities surrounding the coronavirus.

“It's important to point out that, as a provider of essential services to the public, we have a duty of care to keep our business running no matter what. Indeed, at a time like this, the services that we provide to customers could not be more vital or more needed. We take that responsibility very seriously. Likewise, we’re taking this situation very seriously and doing everything we can to prepare our business and prepare ourselves,” he continued.

In reaching out to the local Government to offer assistance, Seuseu informed Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, Prime Minister of Tonga, Dr. ‘’Amelia Tu’ipulotu, the Minister of Health and Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola, the CEO for the Ministry of Health at a recent Press Conference that the Government has Digicel Tonga’s full support.

“Thank you for your support,” said Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa.

Digicel Tonga is also assisting the Ministry of Health and the MEIDECC (Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications) with the dissemination of information to the public via it’s free-to-air TV channel and communications network, advocating that ‘Prevention Starts With You’.

Photo supplied